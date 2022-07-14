MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

