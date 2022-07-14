McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 26th

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.30. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 282.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 159,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Condire Management LP bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,461,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.