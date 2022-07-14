Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$56.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of SU opened at C$39.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.70. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

