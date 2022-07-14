New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.10

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$709.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

