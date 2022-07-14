iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET) Trading 0.8% Higher

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. 295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (IBET)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.