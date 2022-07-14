Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.96 and last traded at C$10.47. Approximately 8,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 25,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Cormark decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

