Leede Jones Gab Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.70 million.

