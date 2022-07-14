State Street Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.70. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

NYSE:STT opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. State Street has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

