Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$7.15

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.12.

TSE YRI opened at C$6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.39. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

