First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

FCXXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

