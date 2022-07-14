FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires £148.75 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 119 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($176.91).

On Friday, June 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 112 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($179.83).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 136 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.24 ($176.31).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £961.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.01. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 72.40 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

FGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.78) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.86 ($1.50).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

