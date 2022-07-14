Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,172 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.52 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

