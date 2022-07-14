Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,172 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:VINC opened at $1.52 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
