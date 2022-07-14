MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CXE opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.