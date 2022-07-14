Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 227,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.