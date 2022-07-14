Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Down 65.0% in June

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE BAMR opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

