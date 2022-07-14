Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

