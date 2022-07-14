StockNews.com Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of RICK opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $94.33.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.