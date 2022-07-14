StockNews.com Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

COWN opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

