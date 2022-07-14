CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.63. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.
About CVR Partners (Get Rating)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
