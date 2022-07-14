StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

