StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.
NYSE NNN opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
