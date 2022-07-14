Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

