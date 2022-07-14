StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Buy

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
NYSE:BMA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.20.
Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
