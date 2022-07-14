StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Buy

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE:BMA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $249,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

