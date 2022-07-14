Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of SIM stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

