British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTI. UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,066.67.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

