Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:BCH opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

