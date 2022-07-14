Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.38. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.