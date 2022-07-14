Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $289.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.23.

Shares of PH opened at $245.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

