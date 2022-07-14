Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.66. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.