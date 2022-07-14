Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.66. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.