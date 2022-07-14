The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $218.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

