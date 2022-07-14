Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $130.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

NYSE SWK opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $402,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $160,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

