Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $36.00

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of ZWS opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,957.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 53.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $875,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

