Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) vs. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Critical Comparison

Krystal Biotech and Cidara Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($4.37) -16.75 Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.07 -$42.47 million ($0.72) -1.07

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -15.99% -14.73% Cidara Therapeutics -81.71% -430.97% -72.24%

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Krystal Biotech and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.26%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 737.66%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Cidara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

