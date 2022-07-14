Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Head to Head Comparison

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $72.10 million 2.16 $15.13 million $2.53 10.86 Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.39 $76.87 million $4.16 11.51

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.90% 10.06% 0.90% Washington Trust Bancorp 30.69% 13.35% 1.24%

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts, as well as offers insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary, North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Charlotte, Denver, Salisbury, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

