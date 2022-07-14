Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($38.00) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 62.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €23.45 ($23.45) on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($25.65) and a one year high of €37.37 ($37.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.11 and its 200 day moving average is €24.80.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

