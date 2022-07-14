BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €64.30 ($64.30) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($72.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BNP stock opened at €42.73 ($42.73) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($69.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.15.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

