Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €773.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €773.00 ($773.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €706.00 ($706.00) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($605.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($600.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($660.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

KER opened at €500.00 ($500.00) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €486.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €569.13. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($417.40).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

