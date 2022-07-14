50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) PT Set at C$0.33 by Fundamental Research

50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.33 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 340.00% from the company’s current price.

CVE GRC opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. 50904 has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.14.

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp., a royalty investment company, buys royalty interests in the revenue generated by small and medium sized businesses operating across a range of industry sectors in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

