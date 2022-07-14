50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) PT Set at C$0.33 by Fundamental Research

50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.33 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 340.00% from the company’s current price.
CVE GRC opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. 50904 has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.14.
50904 (GRC.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for 50904 (GRC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 50904 (GRC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.