Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Fundamental Research

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.72 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 350.00% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark lowered shares of Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$41.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

