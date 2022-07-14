Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $22.74. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 7,587 shares changing hands.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,043,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.