Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 46,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,201 shares.The stock last traded at $55.74 and had previously closed at $54.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Magna International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Magna International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.