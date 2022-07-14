Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 23385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

