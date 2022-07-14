Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC now has a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00. Aecon Group traded as low as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 64282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.55.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.72. The company has a market cap of C$735.31 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.