GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 450541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 104.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

