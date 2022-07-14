Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.55.

TSE ARE opened at C$12.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$735.31 million and a PE ratio of 15.10.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$985.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.75%.

Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

