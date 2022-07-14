GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GXO Logistics traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Several other analysts have also commented on GXO. Barclays dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

