National Bankshares Upgrades Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) to “Buy”

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$54.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$50.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AND. CIBC dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.
TSE:AND opened at C$46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.62. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.01 and a 12-month high of C$55.84.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
