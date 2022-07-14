Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Cut to CHF 61

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 65 to CHF 61 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

JBAXY opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

