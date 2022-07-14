Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

KELTF opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

