Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GRNNF. HSBC upgraded Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grand City Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($20.60) to €16.80 ($16.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $12.90 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $27.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

