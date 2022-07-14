Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.39) to GBX 22 ($0.26) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.